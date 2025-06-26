Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl seized by Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, firearms and money were seized by the Murfreesboro Police Department Overdose Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Group One, and the Tennessee National Guard Counter Drug Task Force Analyst.

This investigation began after an overdose death in Murfreesboro in December 2024.

The investigation remains active.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

