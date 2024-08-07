More than 800 classes will start the year without a teacher in Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hope Holcomb didn't grow up wanting to be a teacher.

She didn't even know what she wanted to do until she considered pre-law. But working after school changed Holcomb's course. Ultimately, she decided to trade the courtroom for the classroom. She is now a first-year teacher at Murfreesboro City Schools — the same district she went to throughout her childhood.

Listen to Hope talk about her love for teaching in the player above.

"I had to go back to education," she said. "I knew I would be my happiest in a classroom."

This year, she is one of 130 new teachers in the kindergarten through sixth-grade district. Together, they spent two days at Middle Tennessee State University learning the ropes while the district did its final cleaning of classrooms.

Holcomb — who will teach fourth grade — said she thought of her own teacher from that age. She said she wanted to emulate her style and engagement, one that kept her excited to come back to school every day.

"We enjoy the ‘aha’ moments," Holcomb said. "We enjoy being the light. They light our lives. It’s very exciting to teach."

Emily R. West / WTVF New teachers stand as they are playing an icebreaker game for Murfreesboro City Schools on July 24, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Open teaching positions in Middle Tennessee

Even with these incoming new faces in Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee is still facing a teacher shortage.

That means some classrooms may not have a teacher to start the school year. As of the middle of July, 875 positions still haven’t been filled.

Murfreesboro City only has around 15 positions open to start the school year.

"Some years have been a bit more challenging," said Sheri Arnette, assistant superintendent for Murfreesboro City Schools. "But I would say overall we are doing a really good job at this point in time at the beginning of the school year to make sure we have our positions filled."

You can look at your county by tapping the map below.

Has the teacher shortage gotten better?

Right after the height of the COVID pandemic, Tennessee experienced two concurrent issues: burnout and retirement.

In 2022, I tracked 1,000 teacher jobs still open. That number has decreased this year.

Middle Tennessee school districts have openings in every level from kindergarten to high school educators.

With the largest district in Middle Tennessee, Metro Nashville Public Schools has the most openings in Tennessee. But spokesperson Sean Braisted that number was better than this time last year.

"That is a reduction from the same time last year when there 435 full-time open teacher positions," Braisted said. "Summer is hiring season, so vacancies are typical during this time as principals are conducting interviews with applicants and making offers through the start of the school year."

In addition to a smaller shortage, school districts on average have upped first-year teacher salaries across Middle Tennessee by $5,000. Some starting salaries two years ago were as low as $37,200.

You can track the changes in the graph below.

Arnette said even for smaller districts like hers, they have started recruitment efforts as early as January in hopes to avoid much of a gap in hiring before a new year in August.

She said this year was no different, and that they were in a better place than previous years.

"It’s not uncommon for us to have some openings, but I think we are doing OK," Arnette said. "It’s not as easy as it once was, but we are hanging in there."

Scroll to look at your school district's first-year teacher salary.