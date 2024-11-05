More than fast talk: Tennessee Auctioneers Association holds convention in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the real estate business to livestock sales and charity work, auctioneers play an important role in bringing money in from a crowd.

This weekend some of the best voices on the microphone from around the country came to Nashville to hone their skills for the annual Tennessee Auctioneers Association Convention.

"It's basically a culmination of all the Tennessee auctioneers coming together in a convention format,” said Shane McCarrell, 2024 International Auctioneering Champion.

McCarrell will spend time raising awareness about the profession.

“So for the next year, I'll travel the country talking about it and being an ambassador for the auction industry,” McCarrell said.

More than 200 auctioneers attended the three-day convention. For many the path to the microphone began in an unlikely place.

“I got out of the military back in 2013 at Fort Campbell, had never been to an auction,” McCarrell said.

He found comfort in that signature auctioneer sound.

“What really got me involved in it is I became enamored by the chant of the auctioneer. A chant of the auctioneer is very similar to the cadence in the military,” McCarrell said.

For Patti Baldini, an auctioneer with 30 years of experience, her journey began with a separation.

"Honestly, I was going through a divorce, and I needed a new career," said Baldini.

According to Baldini, it was not an easy job, but it allowed her to raise a family.

"It's a lot of hard work, a lot of long days, long hours, but it gave me the flexibility I needed because I was a single mother of two," Baldini said.

Brandon Presley left behind a career in management and it was a perfect fit.

"I stumbled across a career that was absolutely life-changing," said Presley, a first-generation auctioneer.

According to the auctioneers, in addition to making money for businesses and industries, a very rewarding part is the job is working in charity auctions for nonprofits.

For more information about the Tennessee Auctioneers Association, click here.

