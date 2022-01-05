More winter weather in forecast serves as reminder for emergency car kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — More winter weather is heading to Middle Tennessee this week and drivers need to be prepared if they're hitting the road.

This week drivers were stranded for more than 24 hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia because of a snowstorm.

The weather caused stalled cars to spin-out and even some crashes, which left people sheltered inside the vehicles in freezing temperatures.

AAA wants to ensure drivers have an emergency kit in their cars.

"It's very important to go ahead and have that kit ready in your vehicle already double checked, just in case you do find yourself in an unfortunate situation," said Stephanie Milani, spokeswoman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Milani says drivers should always ensure their vehicles are well maintained and properly equipped for winter driving.

An emergency winter kit should include a snow shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, flares, a flashlight and some warm clothing, blankets and a fully charged cell phone or charger.

Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)

First-aid kit (glove compartment)

Blanket (luggage area)

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

"Now some things that you want to make sure that you have jumper cables that will sometimes help if it is the battery you can get someone to jump your vehicle off instead of waiting on a service like AAA, and you can drive directly to the store and get a new battery or you can call AAA for a new battery," Milani said.

Drivers like Tacy Judd said she's always prepared.

"I have emergency blankets. I have an extra jacket. I have flashlights, bottled water, pretty much anything you could need, tissues, you name it."

Judd said since she was a child she knew to always prepare for an emergency.

"I grew up in Northern Virginia, I live in West Virginia now and just never know what's going to happen. And I don't drive really in bad weather. So, I have friends that will pick me up and they always have everything they need."

AAA says drivers should also check their vehicle’s systems car battery, tires and windshield.

"For instance, those people who've been stranded in Virginia so you're thinking about things like extra medication, some snacks, some bottled water, anything that might help you pass the time. Make sure that you're safe while you're waiting on help to arrive," Milani said.

Another tip, is to never let your fuel get below half a tank which will help because of condensation, but it will also help you stay warm if you need to run your car for long periods of time.