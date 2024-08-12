Watch Now
Morgan Wallen court date reset again after a chair-throwing incident this spring

Singer Morgan Wallen was charged with three felonies early Monday after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth story of a Broadway honky tonk.
Morgan Wallen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A court date for country music singer Morgan Wallen has been reset for December.

This is the second time the musician's court date has been reset for an incident at a bar on Lower Broadway this spring.

Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from six stories high. The chair crashed below at the feet of Nashville police officers.

He is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment because of the vicinity of the police officers and one charge of disorderly conduct.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 12.

