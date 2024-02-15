Morgan Wallen set to open 'This Bar' featuring three live music stages, six bars and an open-air rooftop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bar is making its way to Downtown Nashville this year!

Country music artist and Tennessee native Morgan Wallen announced on Thursday that he will be opening a six-story, music venue, restaurant and bar in 2024.

The bar, named "This Bar", will be located at 107th 4th Avenue South.

“I sing about finding myself in 'this bar' and now it's coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music,” said Wallen. “We're designing a menu around some of my family favorites, so it brings a piece of East Tennessee to Music City. I hope This Bar is a place you'll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together.”

The venue will feature three live music stages, six bars and an open-air rooftop.