Morgan Wallen to bring 'The Dangerous Tour' to Bridgestone Arena on March 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Morgan Wallen is set to take the stage at Bridgestone Arena next year.
The country singer will embark on a 45-stop tour starting in February and going through early fall. Wallen will perform in Nashville on March 17.
His tour will feature special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet.
Tickets for "The Dangerous Tour" will go on presale for the first half of shows on November 16 with the general sale beginning November 19 at 10 a.m.
The full tour dates are below:
- Evansville, Indiana: February 3
- Charleston, West Virginia: February 4
- Allentown, Pennsylvania: February 5
- New York, New York: February 9
- Columbia, South Carolina: February 24
- Savannah, Georgia: February 25
- Greenville, South Carolina: February 26
- Biloxi, Mississippi: March 3
- Bossier City, Louisiana: March 4
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: March 5
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota: March 10
- Omaha, Nebraska: March 11
- Grand Forks, North Dakota: March 12
- Nashville, Tennessee: March 17
- Corpus Christi, Texas: April 21
- San Antonio, Texas: April 22
- Lafayette, Louisiana: April 23
- Green Bay, Wisconsin: April 28
- Kansas City, Missouri: April 30
- Denver, Colorado: May 12
- Rapid City, South Dakota: May 13
- Billings, Montana: May 14
- Charlotte, North Carolina: June 2
- Raleigh, North Carolina: June 3
- Bristow, Virginia: June 4
- Noblesville, Indiana: June 16
- Gilford, New Hampshire: June 23 and June 24
- Darien Center, New York: June 25
- Saratoga Springs, New York: July 7
- Syracuse, New York: July 8
- Burgettstown, Pennsylvania: July 21
- Ridgefield, Washington: July 30
- Atlanta, Georgia: August 5
- Mansfield, Massachusetts: August 11
- Hartford, Connecticut: August 12
- Wichita, Kansas: August 25
- Rogers, Arkansas: August 26
- St. Louis, Missouri: August 27
- Albuquerque, New Mexico: September 7
- Nampa, Idaho: September 9
- West Valley City, Utah: September 10
- Chula Vista, California: September 15
- Mountain View, California: September 16
- Wheatland, California: September 17
- Los Angeles, California: September 24