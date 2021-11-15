Morgan Wallen to bring 'The Dangerous Tour' to Bridgestone Arena on March 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Morgan Wallen is set to take the stage at Bridgestone Arena next year.

The country singer will embark on a 45-stop tour starting in February and going through early fall. Wallen will perform in Nashville on March 17.

His tour will feature special guests HARDY and Larry Fleet.

Tickets for "The Dangerous Tour" will go on presale for the first half of shows on November 16 with the general sale beginning November 19 at 10 a.m.

The full tour dates are below:

