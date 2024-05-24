Morgan Wallen's bar will not open this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new statement from Morgan Wallen's This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen says they will not be opening this weekend.

They do not give a specific reason, only suggesting they need more time:

“When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend," the statement reads.

This news comes a few days after Metro Council denied the bar's application for signage outside the bar.

The team says they are proud of the work that has already been done and say it will be worth the wait.

“We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process...Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

We will update you as soon as we have more information about the delay.