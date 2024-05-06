Morgan Wallen's new bar will be opening up Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Morgan Wallen fans get excited! The country music artist's brand new bar will be opening up Memorial Day weekend!

The bar, named "This Bar," will be located at 107 4th Avenue North right next to the Ryman!

“I sing about finding myself in ‘this bar’ and now it’s coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music,” said Wallen. “We’re designing a menu around some of my family favorites, so it brings a piece of East Tennessee to Music City. I hope This Bar is a place you’ll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together.”

The six-story, music venue, restaurant and bar features three live stages and an open-air rooftop!