Morgan Wallen's new honky tonk is hiring for more than 150 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you friendly and like meeting new people? If you do, then this may be right up your alley!

TC Restaurant Group will be holding a job fair for Morgan Wallen's new honky tonk.

Those interested in working at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen can visit FGL House on 120 Third Ave. S. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from today through Wednesday.

More than 150 jobs are up for grabs and you're recommended to allow for plenty of time for intereviews due to a high volume of candidates.

All applicants should bring a photo ID and a copy of their resume. You can also apply here.