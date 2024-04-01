Morgan Wallen's new honky tonk is hiring for more than 150 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you friendly and like meeting new people? If you do, then this may be right up your alley!
TC Restaurant Group will be holding a job fair for Morgan Wallen's new honky tonk.
Those interested in working at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen can visit FGL House on 120 Third Ave. S. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from today through Wednesday.
More than 150 jobs are up for grabs and you're recommended to allow for plenty of time for intereviews due to a high volume of candidates.
All applicants should bring a photo ID and a copy of their resume. You can also apply here.
Rhori recommends:
“One of the great things about working at NewsChannel 5 is learning about the remarkable history of the station itself. The names: Bob Lobertini…Chris Clark…Hope Hines…and, of course, Oprah. The newscasts, of course. But also: Night Train…Hee Haw…and TALK OF THE TOWN, which is now one of the longest-running locally produced talk shows in the country marking 40 years on the air. Our storyteller-in-chief Forrest Sanders offers this entertaining and nostalgic look back at the popular program we here refer to as…simply…‘TOTT’. Enjoy!”
-Rhori Johnston