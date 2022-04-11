Most Tennessee interstate road work halts for Easter travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting nearly all construction on interstates for Easter holiday travelers.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will be paused from Thursday evening through the morning of April 18.

The department says workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will remain on some construction projects.

Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face up to a $500 fine, plus court fees and possible increases to insurance premiums.

Below are the planned closures for the Middle Tennessee region from April 6-13.

Cheatham County Interstate 40:

Emergency In-Place paving



Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities in the westbound lanes to repair damaged sections of asphalt from MM 184 – 192. One lane will remain open at all times.

Davidson County Interstate 24:

Emergency In-place paving



Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in westbound lanes for paving activities and in the eastbound lanes for milling to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 31 – 42)

Davidson County Interstate 65:

Emergency Pothole Patching



Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in both directions of travel. Multiple lanes will remain open at all times. Weather dependent and if there are no TMC call outs. (MM 85 – 97)

Davidson County Interstate 40:

Emergency Pothole Patching

