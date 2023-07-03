Watch Now
Motel employee critically injured in Dickerson Pike shooting, three suspects sought

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 03, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are seeking assistance identifying three suspects involved in an early morning shooting at a motel on Dickerson Pike on Monday.

Metro Police reports that the suspects are seen in surveillance footage arriving at the Days Inn and speaking outside in the parking lot with a 58-year-old employee of the motel. An altercation broke out with the group and the employee discharged a pepper spray gun in the direction of the suspects.

One of the suspects, identified as a male with dreads wearing a white shirt, fired a 45-caliber pistol at the motel employee and hit him in the chest.

After the shooting, all three suspects fled in a blue four-door Hyundai driving southbound on Dickerson Pike.

The motel employee was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

