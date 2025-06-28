Motel fire in Murfreesboro forces evacuation, no injuries reported

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro firefighters evacuated guests from a local motel after a fire broke out in a room under renovation Friday night. No injuries were reported.

The fire at the Regal Inn on S. Church Street started shortly after 11 p.m. on June 27, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed smoke coming from multiple areas of the building. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, limiting damage to two units.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

