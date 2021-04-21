Mother charged with 3-year-old daughter's murder after police say she ate mother's cocaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother was indicted on a murder charge after police say her 3-year-old daughter died when she ingested her mother's illegal drugs.

Metro Nashville Police officials charged 24-year-old Prestina Clark-Wilcox with first-degree felony murder.

Photo: MNPD Prestina Clark-Wilcox

Photo: MNPD

In July of 2020, her daughter Paris was found unresponsive and not breathing in her mother’s Antioch home on Saddlecreek Way, according to a MNPD press release. Her mother and her boyfriend took Paris to a Smyrna hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner found that Paris died of acute fentanyl intoxication. Investigators say Clark-Wilcox was addicted to illegal drugs. A small plastic bag containing a white rock that tested positive for cocaine was found in Prestina Clark-Wilcox’s bed when officers arrived to check the home after Paris’ death. And it is believed that the child ingested the drugs.

She surrendered to police at the Downtown Detention Center on a grand jury indictment Tuesday afternoon.

The indictment also charges Prestina Clark-Wilcox with aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment. A Criminal Court judge set her bond at $250,000.