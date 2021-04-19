Mother charged with murder, child abuse in 2-month-old's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her two-month-old baby.

Clarksville police said Metro Nashville police officers arrested Whitney Brown on Friday.

According to investigators, the child was taken to a Clarksville hospital on January 9. They said the baby was unresponsive and had suffered a head injury.

The child was later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but died three days later.

Police said during the investigation, they discovered the child had suffered injuries while in Brown’s care.

Brown was indicted after the case was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury earlier this month. She has been transferred to the Montgomery County Jail.