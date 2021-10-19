Mother cited after car left running with toddler inside stolen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother has been cited for child endangerment after her car was stolen outside a convenience store with her 1-year-old child inside.

Metro Police say the stolen car was left running when it was taken from the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Harding Place.

The woman told police she had briefly been inside the store and when she walked outside, the child and car were gone.

The car was found abandoned with the 1-year-old unharmed inside a few hundred feet away from the convenience store.

Police have not caught the person suspected of taking the car.