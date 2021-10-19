Watch
News

Actions

Mother cited after car left running with toddler inside stolen

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:05 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 19:05:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother has been cited for child endangerment after her car was stolen outside a convenience store with her 1-year-old child inside.

Metro Police say the stolen car was left running when it was taken from the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Harding Place.

The woman told police she had briefly been inside the store and when she walked outside, the child and car were gone.

The car was found abandoned with the 1-year-old unharmed inside a few hundred feet away from the convenience store.

Police have not caught the person suspected of taking the car.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap