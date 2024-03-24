Mother claims teen daughter was 'accidentally' hit in deadly Edgehill Avenue shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting involving a juvenile.

Metro Police report that a 13-year-old girl was shot Saturday night inside a home in the 1200 block of Edgehill Avenue.

Officials responded to the 911 call around 9:58 p.m. Upon arrival, crews rendered aid to the girl who was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died from a single gunshot wound.

The teen's mother was interviewed at the Metro Police headquarters following the incident. Detectives say the mother said her unholstered .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was in her purse with other items before the shooting took place.

The woman said the weapon went off when she was attempting to retrieve her keys from the purse.

No charges have been placed at this time and no further information is available.

