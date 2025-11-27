Mother-daughter boutique duo refuses to let hit-and-run crash derail Black Friday dreams

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville boutique is cleaning up and counting its blessings after a weekend hit-and-run crash left a gaping hole in their building, but the determined owners say they'll still be ready to welcome customers for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

The Christie Boutique, owned by mother-daughter team Heather and Charlotte Christie, was struck by a vehicle over the weekend in what appears to be a hit-and-run incident. The crash left significant damage to the building, including a hole in the wall, a broken air conditioner and a wrecked bathroom.

"It was just heartbreaking, because we worked so hard on it," Heather Christie said.

The boutique's security cameras missed the moment of impact, leaving only the damage and paint from a white car as evidence of the crash. Despite their concerns about the extensive damage, the owners' first thoughts were for the driver's safety.

"One of my first concerns was about the driver, if they were okay, you know, because when we saw the damage," Charlotte Christie said.

The Christie Boutique has been serving the Clarksville community for six years, offering what Heather Christie describes as "pretty much a one stop shop" featuring everything from Christmas-decorated seashells to pajamas and hats. The family name Christie often confuses customers who assume it's the owners' first names rather than their last name.

"A lot of people think it's our first name, but it is our last," Heather Christie said.

They say this marks the third crash at the same location, though the previous incidents occurred before The Christie Boutique moved to this address. The pattern of vehicles coming off the curb and striking the building has prompted the shop owners to reach out to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a solution.

"We would request them to put some type of railing up there," one of the owners said, referring to their appeal to TDOT for protective barriers.

While their landlord is covering the repair costs, the Christies are still facing losses from damaged merchandise. The financial impact could have been devastating for the small business.

Despite the setback, the mother-daughter team remains committed to serving their community during the busy holiday shopping season. They're working around the clock to prepare for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, two of the most important sales days for small retailers.

"We want to make it work, because, again, we have such great people around us supporting us, and we definitely want to be open those two days," Heather Christie said.

The boutique owners are hoping the driver involved in the hit-and-run will come forward to take responsibility for the damage.

The Christie Boutique is located at 2479 Fort Campbell Boulevard and will be open both Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers.

