Mother grieves second son lost to gun violence in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A Nashville mother is facing unimaginable heartbreak for the second time in three years after losing another son to gun violence.

Karen Groves is mourning the death of her 26-year-old son Jackalius Groves, who was shot and killed on Nov. 2 at the Parc of Metro Center Apartments on Athens Way. Metro Police say he was ambushed just after 3 a.m. while visiting his pregnant girlfriend after leaving a nightclub.

"Jackalius was 26. He was very handsome, very funny. He was a prankster. He loved his family," Groves said.

The young man was an aspiring rapper who found his voice through music after losing his younger brother Kalem to gun violence in Nashville in 2022. His parents say Jackalius was channeling his pain into purpose through his art.

"Jackalius was an entertainer… a rapper. He found his voice with a lot of hurt he had from the devastation of the murder of my other son," Groves said.

She says her oldest son was turning his life around, preparing to start a new job and welcome his baby daughter.

"He just wanted to do better for his daughter and this don't make no sense," Groves said.

Instead of planning for new life, the family is now planning his funeral at Smith Funeral Directors in North Nashville.

"That was my oldest baby, and I'm just hurt because he was trying so hard to change his life," Groves said.

Detectives believe the suspects fled the scene in a black sedan. No arrests have been made in the case.

Metro Nashville Police Department

For Groves, the pain is devastatingly familiar.

"It's hurtful to get that call… the second call you get about your child is devastating. My heart is broken; my soul is gone," she said.

Now she clings to memories of her son's infectious personality.

"His smile, his laughter — everyone is going to remember that. I'm going to miss that call, 'Momma, whatcha doing?'" she said.

Groves is also holding onto hope for the granddaughter Jackalius will never meet.

"I just got to try to be strong for my granddaughter. He was so happy, and it's sad that he won't be here to see his child being born," she said.

While justice won't bring her sons back, Groves hopes it can prevent another mother from experiencing the same devastating loss.

"Please say something. Because I know somebody knows something. Please, just say something," she said.

Anyone with information about the homicide or who recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.