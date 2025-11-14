Mother killed by husband in Lebanon home as children called 911

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 34-year-old mother was stabbed to death by her husband in their Lebanon home on November 5, with her two young children witnessing the attack and calling 911.

Jessica Arita's family is now speaking out about domestic violence, hoping her story will help other victims.

Wilson County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Hunter's Pointe Pike after Jessica's 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter called for help when they saw their father, 38-year-old Rafael Arita Alberto, stab their mother with a sharp-edged weapon.

"Seeing that through a child's eyes is heart wrenching," Jennifer Barlow said.

When deputies arrived, Jessica was already deceased. The children were physically uninjured and are now living with family members. Alberto was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Wilson County Jail without bond.

A Wilson County Grand Jury has indicted Alberto on a charge of first-degree murder. His first court date is set for November 18.

The couple had been married for 14 years, but Jessica had recently filed for divorce. Barlow says Alberto had threatened her before.

"He had always told her that if she ever left, he would make her life a living hell. And he did," Barlow said.

Deputies confirm there had been past domestic calls to the home, but no prior arrests related to violence. Alberto's only previous arrest was in 2012 for a suspended driver's license.

Barlow says Jessica had tried to get help before, but without visible injuries, police couldn't take action.

"The markings were gone, and they couldn't do anything because it was his words against her. It's not fair," Barlow said.

That's why Jessica's family is speaking out now, pushing for change in how domestic violence cases are handled.

"That when a police officer cannot do anything because their hands are tied, because they don't see markings that they give these domestic violence survivors something because she felt alone," Barlow said.

The family wants other victims to know they're not alone and encourages them to seek help.

"Jessica fought, she fought, and we need to fight for her. We need to fight for her, and we need to fight for the people like her," Barlow said.

Jessica was known for always putting her children first, whether at home or exploring new places with them.

"Always with her kids," Barlow remembered. "Always doing the mom thing, exploring new restaurants."

"She did everything she could to stay the protector of those kids, because that was what she did in her daily life, was put those kids first," Barlow said.

Now, Jessica's family is committed to caring for her children and keeping her memory alive.

"They were her life. Now they'll be ours," Barlow said.

If you would like to donate to help her kids, click here for the GoFundMe link.

Resources for Domestic Violence Survivors

According to the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, 37 Tennesseans were murdered in domestic violence incidents just in the first 10 months of this year.

Jennifer Escue, Chief Executive Officer of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, says an abuser will try to isolate victims, but that shouldn't stop them from reaching out for help.

"Even if they don't necessarily want to report to law enforcement, even if they don't necessarily want to leave right then, it is still worth it. Call the domestic violence state hotline, call the national hotline, and do some safety planning with an advocate," Escue said.

Tennessee Hotline: 1-800-356-6767

National Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Escue says the hotline is also for anyone worried about a loved one who may be experiencing domestic violence. If you're a teacher, neighbor, or family member, don't hesitate to reach out.

Another resource is the YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee, which has a 70-bed emergency shelter where survivors and their children up to 17 years old can stay. If you need help, you can call 800-334-4628 or text 615-983-5170.

The YWCA encourages keeping documentation of abuse to help get an order of protection. They also say the deadliest time for a victim is when they are trying to leave because for the perpetrator it's all about control.

Residents are paired with a case manager who helps survivors start the process of healing and connects them with community services.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com