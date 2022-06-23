Mother of 14-year-old stabbing victim in Nashville is fighting for justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Eboni Powell made a makeshift memorial on her front lawn to remember the life of her youngest child.

"Malia she was sweet, smart, sassy, energetic. She loved the outdoors. She loved life."

Malia Powell died after another teen stabbed her Wednesday night from a fight, stemming at a Nashville Walmart. Police said Isabelle Jocson is facing a criminal homicide charge accused of the attack that took Powell's life.

Powell said her daughter left the park with some friends and went into Walmart before coming home. From there, police said Malia and Jocson first ran into each other inside the store. Powell says she was told her daughter confronted the teen for stealing.

The two exchanged words. It continued into the parking lot near the WeGo bus stop.

Police say the two teens started fighting and Jocson pulled out a knife stabbing Malia.

Surveillance video from Walmart led to the identification of Jocson as the suspect in this case.

"You don't kill people. That’s a human life," said Powell.

Powell was relieved to hear the teen had been arrested but said it won't bring her daughter back.

"It was stolen from her, this beautiful angel," Powell said.

The place Malia died now sits with flowers to remember the teen's life.

"I want all my love to be strong for her right now. I don't want to feel that anger yet. So I'm reserving it, but I am angry," Powell said.

The Bellevue Middle School cheerleader who loved a selfie, nature, her friends and family was ready to enter her first year of high school. Now her family is planning her funeral.

"We need to do a better job with teaching our kids how to deal better with situations, and things of that nature because we're failing our kids."

Powell said she wants parents to start talking to their kids about how to handle anger, so no other mom has to go through what she is going through.

The Powell family is currently making funeral arraignments. They have setup a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.