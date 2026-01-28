Mother of Antioch High School shooter surrenders on gun charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mother of the Antioch High School shooter surrendered to officers after Nashville police issued an arrest warrant for her.

Chrysta Thomas, mother of 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, faces a charge of unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said DNA evidence showed the pistol her son used in the shooting was in her possession at one point.

The charge is not connected to the shooting itself, according to police. MNPD's investigation concluded the gunman acted alone.

The January 2025 shooting at Antioch High School killed one student and injured another.