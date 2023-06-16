Mother of missing 4 year old and her boyfriend arrested after remains are found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The remains of a child were found in Memphis late Thursday night.

This comes after the report of a missing 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels who was last seen in the Uptown area.

At this time, a positive identification of the remains has not been confirmed, but Sequoia's mother Brittany Jackson and her alleged boyfriend Jaylon Hobson have been arrested and are in police custody.

Jackson has been charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, Abuse of a Corpse and False Offense Report and Hobson is being charged with False Offense Report.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis Police.