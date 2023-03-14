Mother of missing Nashville man believes foul play was involved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother is desperate for answers after her son disappeared in South Nashville more than three years ago. While the investigation has gone cold, she said she isn't giving up hope.

Metro Police said Sedrick Crenshaw, 28, was last seen by his roommate at his home on Atkins Drive on July 6, 2019. He left the home around 8:30 p.m. to walk seven and a half miles to meet his ex-girlfriend at a Mapco at 2827 Smith Springs Road. It's unknown if he made it to the gas station, and no one has seen or heard from him since.

Investigators have scoured the path along Harding Place where they believe Crenshaw walked. They also showed his photo of homeless individuals along the road, but no one had seen him. He didn't show up on any security cameras in the area either. There has been no activity on his cell phone or social media since his disappearance.

Crenshaw's mother, Gayle Womack, said her son didn't have a car, so it wasn't unusual for him to walk long distances or take the bus. However, it was odd that he didn't show up for work, and that he would abandon his beloved dog Luna at home.

"When he did not return home to his dog, I knew something was wrong," said Womack. "I immediately came up and did a missing person report."

Womack described Crenshaw as having a big heart, and a love for animals, children and anime. He grew up in Nashville. He also has Asperger's Syndrome, a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder. That was one reason he relied on the support of his dog Luna.

"When he gets upset, he hugs up to her, and calms himself down that way," said Womack. "He had a heart of gold, and he found beauty in so many things."

Womack has been caring for her son's dog ever since he disappeared. She said waiting for answers has been frustrating. While she doesn't believe Crenshaw is still alive, she wants to know what happened.

"I don't care who did it," said Womack. "Just give me his body back so I can have my baby. I need closure."

Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit said at this point there are no viable leads in the case. However, a single tip with more information on Crenshaw's life and routine at the time of his disappearance could be just what they are looking for.

"What we really need is anyone that has info that knew Sedrick, or knew his girlfriend to give us a call," said Filter. "that might help fill in a piece of the puzzle that would allow us to clarify what may have happened to him."

Crenshaw is 6'1'' tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes and a full mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information about Sedrick Crenshaw's disappearance is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.