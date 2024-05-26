Mother of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier more than doubles reward money to find killer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mother wants to find the person who killed her daughter.

The mother of the Fort Campbell Soldier who was found dead in her home last weekend made a big announcement about the reward money being offered.

Carmen Aguilar more than doubled the reward money to find her daughter's killer, bringing the total to $55,000. In an emotional press conference Saturday in Dallas, she said she does not understand how anyone could do this to her daughter.

23-year-old Katia Duenas-Aguilar was found dead in her home off of Tiny Town Road in Clarksville last Saturday.

Clarksville police ruled her death a homicide, but not much other information has been released.

The group, League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, stood by Carmen and Katia's sister's side as they asked for anyone to come forward with more information surrounding Katia's murder.

Earlier in the week LULAC announced it would reward any information that leads to an arrest and conviction with $25,000. Carmen then added another $30,000 to that reward money.

Her sister said she was recently talking to Katia before she died about her and her four-year-old son moving back home to Texas because she missed her family.

"We want to believe that it's a nightmare that we can wake up and she would still be there."

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Clarksville police.