Mother of slain Tennessee deputy pushes for nationwide domestic violence registry

SPRINGFIELD, TENN. (WTVF) — Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett was shot and killed in 2022 at just 22 years old — the victim of a man her family says had a violent past that no one could easily see.

Her mother, Kim Dodson, is determined to make sure other families have the tools to protect themselves. That fight led to "Savanna's Law," which creates Tennessee's first public registry for repeat domestic violence offenders. Dodson is now working to spread the idea nationwide.

Dodson says her daughter spent her short life putting others first — whether serving with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, working at Vanderbilt, or volunteering in the community.

"She loved what she did. I know they called her mother hen up there because she was always trying to feed them and take care of them," Dodson said.

But beneath the man charged in her killing was a record Dodson says even her deputy daughter could not find: four prior domestic violence and stalking charges.

After the murder, Dodson began working with lawmakers to ask a simple question: "Why don't we have a registry?"

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now oversees the new Domestic Violence Offender Registry, which began Jan. 1, 2026. Under the law:

Repeat offenders convicted of qualifying domestic violence crimes must register publicly.

The registry includes names, conviction counties, conviction dates and, in some cases, photographs.

Those convicted must have at least one prior domestic violence-related conviction.

Depending on their criminal history, offenders remain on the registry between five and 20 years.

Dodson points out Tennessee already has registries for sex offenders, animal abusers, and elder abuse perpetrators. She says adding domestic violence offenders was long overdue.

Dodson knows the registry cannot prevent every violent crime, but she hopes it can give families access to information her daughter never had.

"If Savanna had this to look up, I don't believe she would ever have gotten involved with him. If I can save one person — another mother, another grandmother — it's worth it," Dodson said.

Advocates from 12 other states have reached out, hoping to replicate the law. Dodson's ultimate goal is to pass a federal law making the registry nationwide.

Until then, she says she'll keep pushing — both in the legislature and in the community — through the Deputy Puckett Foundation.

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