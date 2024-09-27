Watch Now
News

Actions

Mother raises awareness on domestic violence after daughter's husband confesses to homicide

April Holt was found dead at their home on Cane Ridge Pkwy last July.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For months after her daughter died, Jamie Dickerson was angry. Despite what officials first concluded, Jamie said she knew there was more to the story.

"I'm frustrated I always thought that the justice system was meant to fight for the innocent and I almost feel like they fought for the suspect," said Dickerson.

Dickerson's daughter, April Holt, died last July at her apartment on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch.

"I talked to her an hour and a half before she texted me an hour and a half before she was found dead, perfectly fine," said Dickerson. "I texted her the night before, perfectly fine. She was meeting me at church the next day, nothing lead to signs of suicide."

Dickerson believed April's husband Donavan Holt had something to do with her daughter's death.

"If your gut, if your spirit is telling you this isn't right go with it keep digging don't just listen to the word 'closed case' and that be it," said Dickerson.

Dickerson did keep digging and recently Donavan Holt, who was living in San Antonio, confessed to killing April.

MNPD charged Donavan Holt with reckless homicide.

"I feel like it is the bare minimum and I want all these charges increased I mean why there is not child endangerment and first degree murder," said Dickerson.

April's spirit sill lives close to her mom's heart. Jamie, her husband and Arpil's two children wear a necklace with her finger print.

"I didn't want to just take this and only see the negative I want to give hope to other families," said Dickerson.

Dickerson said she will keep raising awareness for people in domestic violence situations.

If you are a survivor of domestiv violence, you are not alone. There are several local organizations with resources to help you, including the YWCA. The organization has a 65-bed emergency shelter for survivors. If you want to learn more, and need a safe way to contact them, you can text the YWCA at 615-983-5170.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).

He helped people with his frank articles about cancer. His legacy continues.

I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community