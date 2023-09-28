Mother seeks justice as her unborn baby dies in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A pregnant mother is left in mourning after her unborn baby tragically lost her life when the mother was shot in the stomach.

Kimbrasha Beard, now recovering in her hospital bed, is grappling with her worst nightmare come true – the loss of her unborn child.

Beard says she doesn't remember much from that night other than the emotional and physical pain.

Metro Police say this happened on Tuesday night at the intersection of Lewis and Lafayette Streets in Nashville.

According to local Metro police reports, a black Nissan Maxima pulled up at the intersection, and a woman got out of the car's backseat, spraying bear spray into a crowd.

What followed was sheer chaos as the woman got back in the car with Beard in the front passenger seat while a man outside the car began firing shots.

"I'm making sure that I have justice for my daughter," she said. "She was innocent. She was so innocent. She didn't have anything to do with nothing. I just feel like someone just took her from me."

The unborn baby girl, named Icelynn Leloni Beard, was due to arrive in under two weeks. Beard had been eagerly looking forward to welcoming her second child, having previously suffered the loss of her first child to natural causes.

However, the events of that fateful Tuesday night shattered her dreams.

"She was going to be due in 20 days, she was. She was ready for the world. And someone just was being careless and reckless and did whatever they wanted to do. And wasn't thinking about others," Beard lamented, Beard said.

Beard's heartfelt plea is directed at the shooter, urging them to come forward.

"Maybe he may think about turning himself in or anything like that because it's not right. Like you should feel like [expletive] knowing that you took an innocent child’s life like she wasn't even here."

Nashville detectives are actively pursuing leads in their efforts to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the tragic shooting. They urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

In the face of this devastating loss, Beard's family has set up a GoFundMecampaign to help with the mounting medical and funeral expenses.