Mother shares difficulties of burying her son after random shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senseless and uncalled for that's the response from Montie Smith dealing with the hard loss of her son.

"I don't hate you god says not to hate anyone but I'll never forgive you," said Smith.

The man who killed him didn't know anything about his five children. Smith pulled what's left of her son, Chris Smith, off of her walls to tell us.

She says Chris wasn't the type to back down so Wednesday, outside of KFC on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard what happened surprised Smith.

"Not my son walking away," said Smith.

Police said Chris Smith and his girlfriend headed into the KFC when a loose bulldog came up to the couple.

"The dog attacked her and Chris picked it up and knocked it away they had words," said Smith.

Police said Chris and the dog's owner, Isaiah Maston confronted each other and argued.

"Chris put his hands up and said I don't need nothing with you man, he shot him 6 times in the back ***

While grief grips her, properly burying her son worries her. If you would like to support Smith, she says she has been working with Spring Hill Cemetery.

"I don't know that is just my baby that's my baby boy right there," said Smith. "He loved kids he loved his kids more than anything."

