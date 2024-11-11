Mother shares story of son who saved five lives as an organ donor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Certain moments live in a mother's heart, Kendra Hicks will always remember this one. She shared it on social media.

"About two to three years ago Cameron's best friends took him to Huntsville, Alabama to see Jelly Roll," said Hicks. "Jelly sees Cameron in the audience and motions for his security to bring him and his friends back."

A terminal illness causing muscle loss kept her son in a wheelchair but not from experiencing life.

"They said he would not live to be 15 so Cameron lived past 15 he graduated high school he went to prom," said Hicks.

From Titans season tickets, to his podcast Reels on Wheels and concerts with his best friends, Hicks wanted Cameron Parker to experience it all.

"After the concert he calls me and I don't know how he is in his wheelchair he is flying high and he said Momma I met Jelly Roll," said Hicks.

In July Cameron's health took a turn, respiratory failure put him in the hospital. Kendra quit her job to take care of her son full time. In late October Cameron was life flighted to Vanderbilt.

When Jelly Roll heard about Cameron, he sent over a video.

Cameron died October 30, 2024 and Jelly Roll covered all of Cameron's funeral expenses.

Hicks now sees the light her son brought to the world, live on in a very special way.

"Cameron was not an organ donor we did not think his organs were any good but they looked and they thought he could save some people so we agreed to it," said Hicks. "Cameron saved four children and an adult."

And Jelly Roll was his hero.

"Jelly Roll had a way of showing that your circumstances don't define you," said Hicks. "They don't have to be held hostage to their circumstances given the cards that they were dealt and that spoke to Cameron."

Hicks will continue on Cameron's podcast Reels on Wheels.

