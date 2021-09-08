Mother, son charged in 2020 Amber Alert case

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a Cheatham County mother and her biological son in a 2020 Amber Alert case.

TBI agents investigated Coletta Jean Gorman and her son Alvin Robert Jensen. Agents learned the two mistreated Gorman’s adopted children, one of whom became the subject of an Amber Alert after leaving home to flee the abuse.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Coletta Gorman and Alvin Jensen

On Wednesday, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Gorman with six counts of Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment.

The indictments charged Jensen with one count of the same offense. Cheatham County deputies arrested Gorman and Jensen Wednesday and booked both into the Cheatham County Jail, where Gorman was held on $550,000 bond, and Jensen was held on $100,000 bond.