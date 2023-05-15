Mother to Mother bringing awareness to Tennessee mothers in need this Mother's Day

This Mother's Day, one local non-profit is working hard to provide items for mothers in need.

"So I mean it's our namesake holiday, I mean, it literally says mother twice in our name," said Director of Marketing and Development at Mother to Mother, Dove Buppert.

The south Nashville non-profit serves low-income families by providing them with basic baby necessities like clothing, food and strollers.

Buppert said, "and I think this is really just an important time to bring awareness to all of the moms that we serve, the moms that are so generously donating."

This year's holiday comes as mothers are facing tough economic times - the proof is on the empty shelves of Mother to Mother's warehouse. "For a car seat especially, I mean they're gone within 24 hours," said Buppert.

But car seats aren't the only thing flying off the shelves.

"So bigger size Pull-Ups are always essential, and then on the flip side of that we're always looking for newborn diapers because those itty bitty sizes are hard to come by," said Buppert.

She said families that were already struggling are now feeling the financial pressure even more. "I think sometimes even a $40 pack of diapers is the difference for some families between their entire household budget, like, making or breaking their month."

This Mother's Day the non-profit is not only hoping to raise awareness for mothers in need, but also highlight the bond all mothers share.

"We're all just doing our best, you know? I mean, everyone's just trying so hard to give their kids the things that they need and deserve and every child deserves to have a safe place to sleep, a safe car to ride in, food in their bellies and clothes on their backs," said Buppert.

This Tuesday May 16, Mother to Mother will host a day giving where mothers can pick up items they need. The event will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville. Mothers are asked to bring their own bags.