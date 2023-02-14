Mother to Mother nonprofit in need of car seat donations. Here's how you can help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a basic need that can come at a hefty price tag.

"That's the worst because a car seat isn't a luxury item, it's a necessity," said Janie Busbee, executive director and founder of Mother to Mother.

Car seats are among the top items mothers ask for when they come to the nonprofit Mother to Mother for help.

"So we supply everything," said Busbee. "So we do infant, toddler, convertible and booster seats."

But recently, demand has increased for those looking for car seats and supply at Mother to Mother is critically low.

"Car seats are a significant need because it's also a law," said Busbee.

Typically, Mother to Mother has at least 50 car seats stocked on their shelves, but during this shortage, they have less than ten.

"So we need to get some in because we could give all these away tomorrow," Busbee said.

In a time when prices everywhere are rising, mothers are left making difficult decisions.

"The stats for 2022: one in four moms has to choose between feeding their child and buying diapers," said Busbee.

This is why those at Mother to Mother hope finding car seats is one less thing for mothers to worry about.

"If we can help take a little of the edge off of that stress it helps the families so much," Busbee said.

If you would like to donate, you can purchase from Mother to Mother's Amazon wish list or drop off donations at their warehouse. For more information, click here.