Mother turns grief into advocacy in the face of growing concerns of youth violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Amber Posey's life was shattered nearly four years ago when she lost her daughter, Ashanti, to gun violence.

She had hoped that such tragedies would cease, but recent events have only reinforced her belief that youth violence is on the rise.

Now, in the midst of her ongoing pain, she is determined to turn her grief into action.

"Ashanti was an outstanding basketball player in the community, a great student at Hillsboro High School," said Posey as she flipped through old photographs.

Each picture brings both joy and sorrow, as they capture memories of her then 17-year-old daughter who was known for her kindness, volunteer work, and love for art.

However, on April 9, 2020, Posey's world was turned upside down.

"She asked me to leave our home so she could run an errand, and she was gone nine minutes and 37 seconds and shot it over 27 times. Right off the exit of White’s Creek Pike," Posey said.



Since Ashanti's tragic death, Posey has been tirelessly advocating to end gun violence. Despite her efforts, recent incidents have shown that youth violence is still a growing concern.

Just this week, a 16-year-old was fatally shot in a shootout, while two 16-year-olds faces charges of criminal homicide from a separate shooting last month. These events follow the tragic deaths of two teens in a Nashville school parking lot.

"As much progress as I feel like I make, when I see in the news that another child has been taken by gun violence, it sets me back four years," Posey said.



According to a recent state report, one in four deaths among those aged 1 to 17 were due to gunfire.

Posey is calling on elected officials to enact stricter laws to prevent easy access to guns for children and to allocate more resources to community efforts aimed at curbing gun violence.

Amidst her advocacy, Ashanti's murder remains unsolved. Posey urges anyone with information to come forward and help bring closure to her family.