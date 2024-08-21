Mother who admitted to drowning her 7-year-old hospitalized with severe head injury

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mother who admitted to drowning her 7-year-old child has been hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury.
Brandi Elliott is charged with first degree murder after confessing to holding her daughter Piper's head underwater at Old Hickory Lake in July until she stopped breathing.
The child later died at the hospital.
Elliott has been locked up in the Sumner County jail without bond, but we’ve learned Elliott was rushed to the hospital over the weekend with a severe head injury.
The details have not been released and we've confirmed she was not attacked by another inmate.
It is not clear if she was on suicide watch or if she deliberately hurt herself. There is no word on her condition at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.
