Mothers Over Murder expands support to grieving families in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the face of unimaginable loss, a group of mothers in Nashville is extending its support to grieving families in Murfreesboro.

Mothers Over Murder, originally founded in 2003 by Clemmie Greenlee after the tragic loss of her son to gun violence, has grown into a sisterhood for mothers coping with the devastating reality of losing a child.

Trina Anderson, who lost her son Terrell Ray at the age of 30 in a shooting incident outside his Murfreesboro condo in August 2019, shared her story of pain and resilience.

Terrell's case remains unsolved.

Despite the ongoing struggle, Anderson says she draws strength from her faith, her church community and the bond she shares with fellow members of Mothers Over Murder.

“I trust God's plan, and lo and behold, it had to be my child that was taken away which saddens me, you know, but his was taken from him as well,” said Anderson.

With nearly 50 homicides in Murfreesboro over the past four years, Anderson recognizes the urgent need for a support system there.

“In Murfreesboro, their numbers are rising,” Anderson said, pointing out that the city saw eight murders in the year her son was killed, and the number has since increased.

Mothers Over Murder aims to provide a comforting space for families grappling with loss, offering an understanding embrace, a shoulder to cry on and a community that truly comprehends the pain of losing a child, regardless of the cause.

The group has already established chapters in Memphis and is set to open another in Columbia.

The inaugural meeting of the Murfreesboro chapter is scheduled for this Thursday night at 6:00 p.m., hosted at the First United Methodist Church.

Trina Anderson invites those in need of support or interested in the chapter to contact her directly at 615-319-2119.