Motlow State Community College on lockdown in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motlow State Community College is on lockdown in Smyrna because of a matter police are investigating, campus officials said.

"At the advice of the Smyrna Police Department, Motlow's Smyrna campus is observing lockdown status to assist the police in ensuring that our campus buildings are clear with regard to a matter they are investigating. More information will be provided as soon as it is available. If you are on the Smyrna campus, observe lockdown status. If you are not on the Smyrna campus, do not attempt to approach the campus until it is announced as clear."

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Smyrna police and Motlow's headquarters in Lynchburg.