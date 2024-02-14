Motlow State Community College on lockdown in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motlow State Community College is on lockdown in Smyrna because of a matter police are investigating, campus officials said.
"At the advice of the Smyrna Police Department, Motlow's Smyrna campus is observing lockdown status to assist the police in ensuring that our campus buildings are clear with regard to a matter they are investigating. More information will be provided as soon as it is available. If you are on the Smyrna campus, observe lockdown status. If you are not on the Smyrna campus, do not attempt to approach the campus until it is announced as clear."
NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Smyrna police and Motlow's headquarters in Lynchburg.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp