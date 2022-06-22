NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motocross instructor who built tracks and mentored children across the country was indicted Tuesday for multiple child exploitation offenses.

According to court documents, Ryan Meyung, 30, engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct and then produced images of the child sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021.

Meyung was known to frequent Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

He was arrested on state charges in December 2021 and has remained in custody since. He is charged with six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

If convicted, Meyung will serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with a maximum of 210 years in prison.

Anyone with information that could further law enforcement's investigation is encouraged to call the Homeland Security Investigations Tipline at 866-347-2423

