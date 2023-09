CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving a slingshot motorcycle and two vehicles took place around 2:25 p.m. at thee intersection of Trenton Rd. and Meriwether Rd. in Clarksville.

According to officials, injuries are involved but none appear to be life-threatening. There are no specific details on injuries or people involved yet.

This is an ongoing scene and we will update the story as we have more information.