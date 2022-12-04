Motorcycle crash in Clarksville leads to life-flight to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wreck on Madison Street in Clarksville has led lanes to be shut down and a motorcyclist to be flown by life-flight helicopter to a Nashville hospital.

The crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle at about 5:17 p.m. near Memorial Drive.

The westbound lanes of Madison Street have been shut down between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive.

The status of the injuries of those involved is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update as we learn more.