Watch Now
News

Actions

Motorcycle crash in Clarksville leads to life-flight to hospital

emergency hospital sign
WTVF
emergency hospital sign
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 19:19:05-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wreck on Madison Street in Clarksville has led lanes to be shut down and a motorcyclist to be flown by life-flight helicopter to a Nashville hospital.

The crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle at about 5:17 p.m. near Memorial Drive.

The westbound lanes of Madison Street have been shut down between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive.

The status of the injuries of those involved is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update as we learn more.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap