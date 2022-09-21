Watch Now
News

Actions

Motorcycle crash shut down part of Lebanon Pike

Motorcycle crash
WTVF - Sky5
Motorcycle crash
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 09:31:30-04

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Parts of Lebanon Pike were closed early Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash.

Metro Police say that an SUV hit a motorcycle on Lebanon Pike west of Briley Parkway. Following the accident, TDOT assisted in diverting traffic away from the scene toward Briley.

The motorcyclist has been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap