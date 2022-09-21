Motorcycle crash shut down part of Lebanon Pike

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parts of Lebanon Pike were closed early Wednesday morning after a motorcycle crash.

Metro Police say that an SUV hit a motorcycle on Lebanon Pike west of Briley Parkway. Following the accident, TDOT assisted in diverting traffic away from the scene toward Briley.

The motorcyclist has been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

