Motorcycle riders rally for Wounded Warrior Project fundraiser in Old Hickory ahead of Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rumble of motorcycles filled the parking lot outside of Roadside Grill in Old Hickory, but riders weren't just there for the ride, they came for a reason.

Veterans and supporters gathered at the bar and grill to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project through a motorcycle ride coordinated by Billy Hentz. The nonprofit supports veterans' mental and physical health.

"The whole world counts on these guys. The very least that we can do is take care of them the way they've taken care of us," Hentz said.

All proceeds from the event went directly to the cause. If you'd like to support the Wounded Warrior Project click here.

"100% of the money is going to Wounded Warriors," James Hampton said.

The annual fundraiser has grown significantly since its inception. In 2023, the first fundraiser ride raised $12,243, exceeding the original $5,000 goal. Last year in 2024, the event raised $28,750, more than doubling the previous year's total.

Hampton, a veteran himself, spent three days preparing food for the fundraiser.

"But I got up at four o'clock this morning and got the pork ready to put on the smoker, and it's a long process because these pork butts are about nine pounds, and so we're going to have about 13 hours in it to help sell, to help support it," Hampton said.

As music played and plates piled up, Hampton emphasized the event's deeper purpose to serve those who've already served.

"Veterans have issues both physically and mentally and this organization does a fabulous job of helping them get past the struggles that they're facing in their life after military service," Hampton said.

Roadside Bar & Grill has held the anniversary ride each year since opening in 2011, but began partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project in 2023. The bar's mission centers on creating a place "where strangers become friends, and friends become family."

With Veterans Day approaching, organizers hope this event inspires others to find their own way to say thank you to those who served.

