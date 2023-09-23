Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after collision on 14th Avenue West

Posted at 8:50 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 09:50:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash Saturday.

Metro Police report that the incident took place at the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Wheless Street.

Nicolas Kerdiles, 29, was driving an Indian motorcycle west on Wheless Street when he drove through a stop sign and struck the driver's side door of a BMW SUV.

Officials say there were no signs of impairment found at the scene for either driver. Kerdiles was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

No charges are anticipated toward the driver of the BMW at this time.

