Watch Now
News

Actions

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Mufreesboro on June 30

Murfreesboro Police Generic
WTVF
Murfreesboro Police Generic
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 12:08:28-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a Murfreesboro car crash on Friday, June 30.

Murfreesboro Police Department reports that a 16-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was at a stop sign at Armstrong Valley Road and drove into the path of a motorcyclist as she attempted to cross Veterans Parkway.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, as the teen's vision being obstructed by a utility truck parked at the intersection has been brought up as a possibility.

The motorcyclist, Richard Coe, 54, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight in critical condition. Officials report that Coe died as a result of his injuries on Thursday, July 20.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!