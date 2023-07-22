Motorcyclist dead after crash in Mufreesboro on June 30

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a Murfreesboro car crash on Friday, June 30.

Murfreesboro Police Department reports that a 16-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was at a stop sign at Armstrong Valley Road and drove into the path of a motorcyclist as she attempted to cross Veterans Parkway.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, as the teen's vision being obstructed by a utility truck parked at the intersection has been brought up as a possibility.

The motorcyclist, Richard Coe, 54, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight in critical condition. Officials report that Coe died as a result of his injuries on Thursday, July 20.

No further information is available at this time.