Motorcyclist dead following crash on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Nolensville Pike at Ocala Drive Tuesday night.

Metro Police report that 25-year-old Abdallah Zomlot was traveling south on Nolensville Pike. A nearby police officer spotted Zomlot as he sped down the road a half mile before the crash occurred.

The officer initiated a traffic stop but Zomlot sped up and did not pull over. The officer did not initiate a pursuit.

Zomlot continued traveling at a high speed before he struck the driver's door of a Volkswagen Beetle at the intersection of Ocala Drive.

Zomlot was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The couple inside of the Beetle were also transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

MNPD reports that there were no sign of impairment at the scene.