Motorcyclist dies after crash on Thompson Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday night crash on Thompson Lane at Nolensville Pike.

Metro Police say that Benjamin Cowherd, 35, was driving his Honda VTX motorcycle in the left eastbound lane of Thompson Lane when he was struck by a Saturn Aura. The Saturn was making a left turn at the intersection of Nolensville Pike when the motorcyclist was struck.

Cowherd was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Officials say that there were no signs of impairment in the driver and the motorcyclist in this incident.

Carlos Rafael Paz, 19, the driver of the Saturn, was charged with driving without a license and insurance.