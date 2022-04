NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist died in a crash off of the I-24 Bell Road exit Thursday night around 6:00 p.m.

32-year-old Cody M. Lafferty was driving a 2009 Kawasaki EGC motorcycle at the time of the accident. Lafferty was riding at a high speed before the crash took place.

Metro police found evidence of drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Lafferty was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.