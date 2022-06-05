Motorcyclist dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have identified the motorcyclist fatally injured as 72-year-old Raymond Lindsey.

Police say the accident took place Saturday at 3:45 p.m. as he exited I-40 onto Briley Parkway.

Their investigation shows that Lindsey was riding his Indian Roadster motorcycle west on I-40 when he took the exit onto Briley Parkway South and, for reasons unknown, failed to negotiate the curve and struck a retaining wall. He died at the scene.

There were no indications of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.