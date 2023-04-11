Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist from Bowling Green, Kentucky is dead after a crash in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

Metro Police report that the collision took place at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street.

Willie Taylor Jr., 50, the driver of a Mercedes sedan, was traveling east on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard before he turned left onto Monroe Street, striking the motorcyclist, Matthew D. Freer, 28, on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Taylor spoke to police at the scene and said that he made the turn on a green arrow. However, officials continue to investigate who had the right of way.

Freer was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died. Officials say that Taylor had no signs of impairment.