Motorcyclist dies in SUV crash; speed and possible impairment under review

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an SUV on Gallatin Pike in Nashville.

Joshua Parsons was riding his Kawasaki Ninja north on Gallatin Pike toward Hendersonville when he collided with a Honda Pilot that was turning left onto Gallatin Pike.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. near Twin Hills Drive. Parsons died at the scene.

Investigators found no signs of impairment from the Honda driver. However, friends of Parsons who had been with him at a nearby restaurant came to the scene and told officers that he was impaired and that they had attempted to take his keys from him.

The investigation continues into potential contributing factors, including whether the Honda driver failed to yield the right of way and if speed on the part of the motorcyclist made it difficult for the driver to see him.

